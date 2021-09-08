The Boomtown Rats to play intimate live gig in Crawley - here are the details

The Boomtown Rats are playing at the Aura Nightclub in Crawley on October 12

The band - made up of quartet Pete Briquette, Bob Geldof, Simon Crowe and Garry Roberts - will play a special rehearsal gig at the Aura Nightclub in the High Street on Tuesday October 12, 7pm.

Entry is £20 cash on the door on the night.

The Boomtown Rats are to play and intimate and live gig in Crawley in October.

The venue can hold an audience of 850.

The Rats have done a couple of festivals already but are preparing for shows at the London Palladium and other venues.

Mark Welch, the Boomtown Rats tour manager said: "We have a farm up the road where we record. We wanted to do a live rehearsal to an audience, and we thought what better place than Crawley.

"We have lots of shows coming up and we want to keep sharp and there is nothing like a live rehearsal."