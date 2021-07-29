These are the Crawley businesses who been given a 5 star food hygiene rating in June and July this year

These are the businesses in Crawley that have been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in the last two months

A five star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

Listed - with the date it was inspected - are the businesses that have been inspected by the FSA in June and July of 2021.

1. Iceland Cafe The Range Crawley Avenue West Green Crawley RH10 8NF Inspection - July 5 2021

2. Atelier 21 Future School Broadfield Park, Brighton Road, Broadfield, Crawley Inspection - June 9 2021

3. Best Kebab/Sultan 55 High Street, Northgate, Crawley, RH10 1BQ Inspection - July 1, 2021

4. Cottesmore Golf & Country Club Cottesmore Golf Club, Buchan Hill, Pease Pottage, Crawley RH11 9AT Inspection: June 23, 2021