Christmas holidays dates and times for rubbish and recycling collection.

Keeping up with Christmas tradition, we want to give you all the dates for rubbish and recycling collections. Hopefully this will take part of the stress away for your holiday celebrations.

Crawley Borough Council have released their 2021/2022 Christmas collection dates, which are as follows:

Normal collection day: Monday

Rubbish collections: Wednesday 29 December, Wednesday 5 January, Tuesday 11 January

Recycling week one collections: Wednesday 29 December, Tuesday 11 January

Recycling week two collections: Monday 20 December, Wednesday 5 January

Normal collection day: Tuesday

Rubbish collections: Thursday 30 December, Thursday 6 January, Wednesday 12 January

Recycling week one collections: Thursday 30 December, Wednesday 12 January

Recycling week two collections: Tuesday 21 December, Thursday 6 January

Normal collection day: Wednesday

Rubbish collections: Friday 31 December, Friday 7 January, Thursday 13 January

Recycling week one collections: Friday 31 December, Thursday 13 January

Recycling week two collections: Wednesday 22 December, Friday 7 January

Normal collection day: Thursday

Rubbish collections: Monday 3 January*, Saturday 8 January, Friday 14 January

Recycling week one collections: Monday 3 January*, Friday 14 January

Recycling week two collections: Thursday 23 December, Saturday 8 January

*Collection crews are work on bank holiday Monday 3 January

Normal collection day: Friday

Rubbish collections: Tuesday 4 January, Monday 10 January, Saturday 15 January

Recycling week one collections: Tuesday 4 January, Saturday 15 January

Recycling week two collections: Friday 24 December, Mon 10 January

Normal collection day: Narrow access/rural collections

Rubbish collections: Friday 31 December, Friday 7 January, Thursday 13 January

Recycling week one collections: N/A

Recycling week two collections: Thursday 23 December, Saturday 8 Jan

All collections will return to normal from Monday, January 17.