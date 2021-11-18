These are the rubbish and collections times for Christmas 2021/22 in Crawley
Christmas is fast approaching, which means that it’s time to think about bin collection over the festive season.
Keeping up with Christmas tradition, we want to give you all the dates for rubbish and recycling collections. Hopefully this will take part of the stress away for your holiday celebrations.
Crawley Borough Council have released their 2021/2022 Christmas collection dates, which are as follows:
Normal collection day: Monday
Rubbish collections: Wednesday 29 December, Wednesday 5 January, Tuesday 11 January
Recycling week one collections: Wednesday 29 December, Tuesday 11 January
Recycling week two collections: Monday 20 December, Wednesday 5 January
Normal collection day: Tuesday
Rubbish collections: Thursday 30 December, Thursday 6 January, Wednesday 12 January
Recycling week one collections: Thursday 30 December, Wednesday 12 January
Recycling week two collections: Tuesday 21 December, Thursday 6 January
Normal collection day: Wednesday
Rubbish collections: Friday 31 December, Friday 7 January, Thursday 13 January
Recycling week one collections: Friday 31 December, Thursday 13 January
Recycling week two collections: Wednesday 22 December, Friday 7 January
Normal collection day: Thursday
Rubbish collections: Monday 3 January*, Saturday 8 January, Friday 14 January
Recycling week one collections: Monday 3 January*, Friday 14 January
Recycling week two collections: Thursday 23 December, Saturday 8 January
*Collection crews are work on bank holiday Monday 3 January
Normal collection day: Friday
Rubbish collections: Tuesday 4 January, Monday 10 January, Saturday 15 January
Recycling week one collections: Tuesday 4 January, Saturday 15 January
Recycling week two collections: Friday 24 December, Mon 10 January
Normal collection day: Narrow access/rural collections
Rubbish collections: Friday 31 December, Friday 7 January, Thursday 13 January
Recycling week one collections: N/A
Recycling week two collections: Thursday 23 December, Saturday 8 Jan
All collections will return to normal from Monday, January 17.
These dates and times can be found in your Winter 2021 Crawley Live magazine, or you can download and print a copy of the Crawley Christmas bin collection calendar from crawley.gov.uk/collectiondays