This is how many hours of daylight we will get in Crawley today on the Winter Solstice

The sunrise was at 8.02am and it is due to set at 3.55pm.

That gives us a day length of 7 hours 53 minutes and 42 seconds on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The day is 4 seconds shorter than yesterday.

Today is the Winter Solstice

And 8 hours, 40 minutes shorter than summer solstice on June 21, 2021.

Those further to the north will have a shorter day, with Edinburgh seeing just 6 hours, 58 minutes of daylight today.