This is how you can have your say on anti-social vehicle use in Crawley

Crawley Borough Council introduced the PSPO under Section 59 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, designating Crawley as an area prohibiting the anti-social use of vehicles, in March 2019.

This was because businesses and residents had been affected by vehicles gathering in large groups and drivers engaging in anti-social use of vehicles, particularly in Manor Royal Business District and Tilgate Park.

The behaviour associated with car cruising damaged private and public land and caused a danger to pedestrians and other road users.

Crawley Borough Council wants to hear your views on the potential renewal of a Public Space Protection Order, which prohibits the anti-social use of vehicles, also known as car cruising. Picture by David Lowndes

Now, the council is asking businesses and residents if they support the ban on car cruising in Crawley being extended for three years.

The order means it’s an offence for anyone to:

Participate in car cruising or a car cruising event

Encourage any other person to participate in car cruising or a car cruising event

Congregate to watch car cruising or be in attendance to watch a car cruising event

Attend a car cruising event to supply or sell to those present any food, drink, goods or services

Urinate in a public place while participating or attending a car cruising event.

Engaging with any of these activities anywhere on any public highway, car parks or any other land to which the public or any section of the public has access, may result in a fixed penalty notice.

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Public Protection at Crawley Borough Council, said: "The PSPO has given the police and council more powers to stop car cruising in Crawley since 2019.

"This isn’t a victimless crime; it’s damaging to public and private land as well as very noisy in residential areas.

"We’re now asking for your views on the extension of the PSPO so please get in touch"

Chief Inspector Shane Baker, District Commander Crawley, said: "Anti-social vehicle use (or car cruising) effects our local communities and businesses. It is imperative that we utilise all available tools to target those who are causing serious damage, injuries or potential fatalities.

"The PSPO allows Sussex Police, Crawley Borough Council and the local community to work together and tackle these issues in a combined effort; by generating intelligence, commissioning patrols and enforcing legislation.

"This community partnership approach ultimately prevents issues and continually improves Crawley for us all."