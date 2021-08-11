This is what you can do if you didn’t get the A level grades you wanted, according to Sussex universities

Brighton University has shared some top tips about what people can do to plan their next step in life.

A spokesman said: “For any students who didn’t get the results they had hoped for, they should take a look at our Clearing 2021 pages - then call the large dedicated team of people available through the day and rest of the week to help students find a place on a great course here at Brighton.”

People ringing up won’t endure long waits with most calls answered in a few seconds, he added.

The University of Sussex at Falmer. Picture: Google Street View SUS-190716-164847001

The spokesman said: “The people on the phones will have information on a raft of diverse courses that still have places available.

“Brighton also prides itself on looking beyond exam results, to find out about prospective students as individuals who can each bring something distinctive to studying here.”

For more see https://www.brighton.ac.uk/clearing/index.aspx

The University of Sussex said clearing is now open for students.

They also offer foundation years to help give the step up to university.

A spokesman said: “Our Foundation Years are designed for talented applicants who do not quite meet the criteria for entry into the first year of an undergraduate course.

“They enable you to gain the subject-specific knowledge and skills to support your transition to university. Successfully completing your Foundation Year allows you to continue on to a range of related degrees.”