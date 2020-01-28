This is when construction at the Northern Arc in Burgess Hill is set to start

Construction at the Northern Arc in Burgess Hill – a development of 3,000 new homes – is expected to start this spring.

Homes England, the government’s housing agency, took over the delivery of the 200-acre project – known as the Northern Arc – last year.

An artist impression of the Northern Arc development in Burgess Hill. Picture: Homes England

It said this week that the construction of the first homes at Freeks Farm, and the supporting bridge and link road which will connect Isaacs Lane to Freeks Farm, is expected to begin this spring.

The council’s planning committee gave its approval in October last year, firing the starting pistol on 15 years of building work.

It will include £41million of infrastructure work, which will be carried out over the next three years.

Ken Glendinning, project director at Homes England, said: “Homes England delivering the first part of the road which will support Countryside Properties beginning building at Freeks Farm, is a major milestone for the development at the Northern Arc.

Picture: Homes England

“It will ensure our investment in Burgess Hill supports the local community by relieving traffic pressure and providing better connections.”

The 460 new homes that Countryside Properties will build at Freeks Farm will include a mix of apartments and homes from one to four bedrooms, including 30 per cent affordable, Homes England said.

Public open space and a new play area will also be delivered along with cycle and pedestrian routes connecting the site into the local area.

In the west of the site, a planning application has recently been submitted for a link road and associated roundabouts.

This will tie into the A2300 corridor improvements scheme being promoted by West Sussex County Council, said Homes England.

Subject to planning consent, work on the link road is expected to start in summer 2020 which will see Homes England commit £6.5million to this piece of key infrastructure.

Homes England held the first of a series of community drop-in sessions on Tuesday, at The Triangle in Burgess Hill. Members of the public were able to drop-in to speak to the team and ask questions.

To keep up to date on the Northern Arc, visit www.burgesshill.net.