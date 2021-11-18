Crawley Christmas lights 2020/21

This year, the illuminations will be delivered by Gala lights; who were selected to design and install all the lights around the town for the next three years.

Gala lights specialise in programmable, twinkly, colour changing technology with 3D capabilities that enable changes to be made each year. All the lights can be reused, which will help Crawley Borough Council to become more sustainable.

Funded by Crawley Borough Council and Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), the lights will be turned on at 5pm on 20 November and will be a part of the Brighten Up and Light Up Crawley event.

The event will include festive performances from a local choir, ice queens and snow fairies. Back by popular demand, Puppets with Guts ‘The Lips’ will be bringing their amazing nighttime show. The event will start from 3pm on 20 November as well.

But that’s not all. In the run up to Christmas there will be other events that will be hosted in the town centre as well.

These events include carol singing in the Memorial Gardens on Saturday afternoons throughout December, a festive soundtrack from Ensemble Reza on the 11 December and a festive fayre in the high street on the 11-19 December.

If you love a Christmas film in an outdoor cinema, they will be playing the Snowman, Snow Dog and Frozen on the 11-12 December and 18-9 December in the memorial gardens

The fun doesn’t stop there! Toy Barnhaus in the County Mall will be hosting an interactive elf trail with some ‘toytastic’ treasure for the best dressed elves. Keep your eyes peeled for the first clue…