This is why Holy Trinity School's trainee therapy dog has received a Blue Peter Emblem

Isabel in Year 8 doesn’t like needles and found Teddy’s comforting presence helped her cope with the experience.

She adores Teddy and says he gives her a reason to go to school. She spends some of her breaktimes with him and says that he is 'bouncy and cute'.

Isabel nominated Teddy for a Blue Peter Emblem, having previously won one for her own puppy, Sid, a six-month-old mini dachshund.

Teddy, the Holy Trinity School’s trainee therapy dog, has been awarded a Blue Peter Emblem for helping Isabel with her vaccination fears. Picture by Kelly Virgo

The Blue Peter editor, Ellen Evans, sent a letter with the Emblem, referring to Teddy as 'super-cute, clever and caring'.

Having first tried to eat the Blue Peter letter, Teddy is proud of his award and has asked Mr Mullineux, who looks after Teddy, to sew the Emblem onto his hi-vis jacket.

Mr Mullineux, assistant headteacher at Holy Trinity School, says that the school considered getting sheep, chickens or a pig, before deciding that a dog would be the best animal for our community.

Mr Mullineux’s wife wasn’t too sure about having a dog in the family, but Teddy won her and their two teenage sons over with his lively personality and big soft eyes.

Teddy has now been at the school since September, and has helped to calm many anxious or stressed students and some staff too. He has also helped some students and staff get over their fear of dogs.