This is why there was filming in Tilgate Park this week

Filming was taking place in Tilgate Park, Crawley, on Monday and Tuesday (September 16 and 17).

It is rumoured to be a joint venture between someone from South India and someone from Britain, or a Bollywood film. A council spokesperson said: “Filming will be taking place in Tilgate Park on Monday and Tuesday. "The area for filming will be closed to the public during this time. Only one scene is being filmed so there will be a lot of down time. There will be noisy special effects so please be aware if you are visiting the park, especially if you are walking dogs or are sensitive to noise and crowds.”

Filming in Tilgate Park Steve Robards jpimedia Buy a Photo

Filming in Tilgate Park Steve Robards jpimedia Buy a Photo

Filming in Tilgate Park Steve Robards jpimedia Buy a Photo

Filming in Tilgate Park Steve Robards jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more