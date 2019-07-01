This is why three police cars were parked in a Haywards Heath road

Police have confirmed why three police cars were parked in a Haywards Heath road.

The police cars were seen in Edward Road at just before 10pm on Thursday night (June 27).

Three police cars were seen parked in Edward Road in Haywards Heath. Picture: Google Street View

A Sussex Police spokesman said today: “Police attended Edward Road, Haywards Heath, at around 9.25pm on Thursday (June 27), following concerns for two missing teenage girls.

“The pair were detained by officers under the mental health act.”

