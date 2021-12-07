Mr Scott died at the weekend and when we shared a story from 2014 about him winning a BBC Sussex Unsung Hero award on our Facebook page, our readers came forward to pay tribute to him.

His illustrious career has saw him take part in many aspects of the sport from scouting, training referees and also coaching football to a vast range of age groups.

He began his career in the mid 1960s and his initial satisfaction from coaching was the delight he brought to the children’s faces.

Terry Scott

Alf Blackler from Three Bridges Football Club said: "He was a referee . I knew him mainly through Youth 5 a sides and he was responsible for the Youth matches that took place every Sunday for many many years. Basically a Fixtures organiser once he stopped refereeing himself.

"He was a bit of a disciplinarian but more so with spectators than the kids themselves!

"But he could not be faulted for his total dedication to local football."

On our Facebook page, Anne Truett said: "Thank you Terry, on behalf of Furngate Youth FC for all that you have done for Youth Football, you will be missed, RIP."

Cheryl Jones Was Churchill posted: "This man made it possible for so many children to be able to play football lovely lovely man x"

Paul Graves said: "Always present at Broadfield pitches keeping everything in check. His dedication to grass roots football was amazing, RIP Terry."