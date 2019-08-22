Thomas Bennett Community College celebrate huge success at GCSE results day

Thomas Bennett Community College are absolutely thrilled with the amazing success that students have achieved in their GCSE results this year.

2019 has seen a massive rise in student results from previous years demonstrating that Thomas Bennett continues on its rapid path of improvement.

Thomas Bennett Community College GCSE results day 2019

The Year 11 students were successful in achieving great results, with particular success in English and Maths. The staff are look forward to continuing to support our students into the sixth form.

The students should be congratulated on their success. Many students performed very well and achieved fantastic results.

This success has been due to the hard work of both students and staff who worked together as a team to ensure that all students were well prepared for the exams.

Headteacher, Stuart Smith said: “Congratulations to all of the Year 11 students for a set of fantastic results. They are a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication put into your studies this year and through your time as a student at Thomas Bennett.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to staff for their commitment in ensuring that students were well prepared. Also to parents and carers for working with the school and supporting students at home. I wish all of the students the very best of luck in the next stage of their learning.”