Thorntons shop in Crawley closes down

A chocolate store has closed down in County Mall Shopping Centre

Thorntons closed on Saturday (June 29) following a review of the business.

A spokesman for Thorntons owners, Ferrero, said: "Like any retailer, we are continuously reviewing our store estate to ensure we are in the locations that meet our customer needs.

"As a result of such a review, the decision was taken to close our store in Crawley on 29th June 2019.

"Currently, two staff members are employed at the store and we are looking to find them other employment opportunities where possible.

"Thorntons has been delighted to serve our many local customers over the years and we would encourage them to shop for their favourite Thorntons products at our Horsham store, or online at www.thorntons.co.uk in the future."