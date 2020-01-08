Three Bridges in Crawley named one of the top hotspots for commuting into London

An estate agent named Three Bridges as one of its top 10 hotspots in its 2020 London Commuter Guide.

Yopa concluded the high number of trains to the capital per day, proximity to Gatwick airport and average house price resulted in the town securing fifth spot in the top ten of commuter towns for those looking to move out from the capital. Horley was ranked in sixth place.

In order, St Albans, Redhill, Reading and Luton completed the top five for varying reasons including season ticket prices, train times into London, average house prices and local crime rates.

Stevenage in Hertfordshire was ranked in the seventh place, Twyford in Berkshire in eighth place, Slough also Berkshire in ninth place and Hitchin in Hertfordshire was ranked 10th.

The London Commuter Guide was created by Yopa to help Londoners who are considering moving out of town to identify the most affordable and accessible places to buy a home, without having to sacrifice their jobs and salaries.

Commuters were due to see an average 2.7% rise in rail fares this month. However even with this rise in commuting costs, Yopa says its handy tool can show how much more people can get for their money by leaving the capital.

Analysis of a number of other economic and quality of life metrics, including proximity to outstanding schools, number of trains per day and average local salaries, have been used to determine the best places to live for those who wish to enjoy the benefits of the Home Counties while retaining their London lifestyle.

Jonathan Moss, South East regional director at Yopa, said: “Deciding where to move to can be a difficult decision, so Yopa has launched the 2020 London Commuter Guide to help homeowners easily compare different areas outside of the M25, focusing on the metrics that are most important to them.

“The 2020 guide takes into account common worries such as transport costs, crime rates, commute times, pollution levels and more, so we urge sellers to take a look to see how they can enjoy the best of both worlds - city working and country living.”

To view the guide visit: https://www.yopa.co.uk/homeowners-hub/commuter-guide-2020/

The top ten UK commuter towns according to the Yopa 2020 London Commuter Guide:

1. St Albans, Hertfordshire

2. Redhill, Surrey

3. Reading, Berkshire

4. Luton, Bedfordshire

5. Three Bridges, West Sussex

6. Horley, Surrey

7. Stevenage, Hertfordshire

8. Twyford, Berkshire

9. Slough, Berkshire

10. Hitchin, Hertfordshire

