Three Bridges Station renovation mural gets underway this morning

The renovation of Three Bridges Station started this morning, (August 19) and it was thought that this key route into Crawley needed brightening up.

It was decided by Crawley Borough Council that the best way of doing so was an art project.

The Network Rail approved the project and kindly funded it.

The railway company’s representatives placed the council in touch with an experienced London–based artist who would transfer the children’s artwork onto the central column of the bridge.

The children were chosen from four different primary schools and each school selected five pieces to be put forward to be sent to the artist.

Once forwarded to the artist, one from each five was chosen.

The artist adopted the children’s style whilst incorporating elements from each picture into the final mural which will appear on the central span of the bridge.