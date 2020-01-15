Three Sussex men charged following widespread fraud investigation

Two Crawley men and a man from Horsham are among seven charged with offences in relation to a widespread fraud investigation.

Police say that the men have been charged with an array of offences, including fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering, following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Police

The men were charged in relation to an investigation where more than 70 people from across the south - in Dorset, East Sussex, Hampshire, Kent, Oxfordshire, Surrey and West Sussex - were victims of credit card and driving licence cloning between September 2017 and August 2018.

Police say that among those charged are William Benning, 32, of Callisto Close, Bewbush, Crawley, who is accused of six counts of money laundering, and Malcolm McGregor, 37, of Moor Park Crescent, Ifield, Crawley, who was charged with three counts of money laundering.

Imarn Bhatti, 32, of Rushams Road, Horsham, was charged with one count of money laundering.

The three, along with four other men from London, will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on February 12.