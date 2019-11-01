Three youths ‘seen inside’ burning East Grinstead property

Firefighters were called to a burning building in East Grinstead on Thursday afternoon (October 31).

At 5.08pm, crews from Crawley, Forest Row, Uckfield and Godstone attended the property in Maypole Road.

Picture: Eddie Howland

On arrival, firefighters found fire and smoke coming out of the building’s ground floor.

A spokesman for the fire service: “We forced entry through the site hoardings and were told there were 3 youths seen inside.”

East Grinstead Fire said two firefighters made entry in breathing apparatus with a hose reel and fog nail.

They later said eight firefighters in breathing apparatus were used to search the property and extinguish the fire.

Picture: Eddie Howland

The incident is currently under investigation.

It is not clear if anybody was found inside the building. The fire service has been asked to clarify.