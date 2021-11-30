Tilgate residents Brigida and Domenico Petrazzuolo

The well-loved couple sadly lost their lives early in 2021 due to Covid.

Son Ciro created a JustGiving page which has raised £805.

On the page, Ciro said: "2020 & 2021 have been a horrible couple of years for everyone due to Covid. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who lost family and friends.

"My sister Luisa and I sadly lost both of our parents early in 2021 due to Covid. They were well known for their friendly approach to everyone, and for their kindness; always willing to help anyone in need.

"Many will have known them on a personal level but almost everyone will remember them for their Christmas light display, which they put up every year hoping to bring joy and happiness to young and old alike.

"The lights brought smiles to everyone, with people being invited inside to see that it was also throughout the house too.

"We have decided to light up their property at Weddell Road, Tilgate one last time in memory of our parents and to hopefully bring festive joy to Crawley."

The lights will be switched on in Weddell Road, Tilgate on Thursday 2nd December at 7.30pm.

Donations are welcomed on the night and the money raised will be going to NHS Charities Together.