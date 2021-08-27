Tilgate Park scoops another prestigious award

The travel review website and app has awarded Tilgate Park with a 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award.

Set in 400 acres, its natural landscape boasts ancient woodland, lakes, gardens and lawns alongside the Lakeside Café, Tilgate Nature Centre, Tilgate Forest Golf Centre, the Walled Garden Café, Go Ape treetop adventures and a segway trail, lake activities with Tilgate Park Watersports Centre and the Smith & Western restaurant.

TripAdvisor said: “The Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates attractions that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe. Winners like you earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year.

Councillor Chris Mullins (centre front) celebrates with Tilgate Park staff

“In this particularly challenging year, you stood out by providing great service and experiences to your guests. Thank you, and congratulations again on your well-deserved win.”

Cabinet member for Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “Tilgate Park is a wonderful place for a day out, with various attractions providing something for all of the family.

“This latest award is yet more recognition of the hard work the team put into making the park a great place for residents and visitors to enjoy.”