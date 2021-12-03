The long-standing Crawley residents put on an annual Christmas light display every year, so families and people walking past could enjoy a festive show on their way home. The light show was well known amongst Tilgate residents.

This year, Mr and Mrs Petrazzuolo's son and daughter decided to put up the famous Christmas light display one last time to remember their much loved Mum and Dad.

The lights on display for everyone to see

The illuminations were attended by lots of family, friends and people who would visit the light display every year. There was a donation bucket for people who wished to donate to the family’s chosen charity NHS Charities Together.

Ciro Petrazzuolo, the son of Mr and Mrs Petrazzuolo said: “Mum and dad have been doing this for donkey’s years. Dad even won a prize for the lights from the Crawley Observer to stay at the Arora Hotel.

“They were residents of Crawley for at least 15 to 20 years.”

Damion, a family friend who helped with the lights said:

Ciro Petrazzuolo (Son) & Luisa Pagnani (Daughter) in front of light display

“Every year they would do it without fail. Each year they said it would be their last year, but they never stopped.”

“We thought it would be a good idea to pay tribute by putting the lights up one last time.

“Everyone around here knows them and if they didn’t they knew of the lights”

The family’s gofundme page has raised £1,060 and if you would like to donate, please click on the link to do so: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ciro-petrazzuolo

The lights covered the whole of the front of the house