We list the top 12 walks to go on in Crawley

Crawley has some beautiful walks for you to go on no matter the season, but this time of year is the best time to see nature in all its winter splendour.

If you feel like brushing the cobwebs off from staying indoors all day, here are our top 12 places to go for a walk in Crawley:

1.Tilgate Park

If you are local to Crawley, you would’ve bound to have heard about Tilgate Park. The park is in walking distance from the Town centre and can be easily accessed from Broadfield.

There is a pay and display car park, but if you don’t drive the number 2 Metrobus route services the park on weekends.

You won’t be bored on this walk as there are many activities there for you to enjoy. These include the popular nature centre, Go ape, a children’s play park and so much more.

Also, you have the historical lakes to walk around.

If you are looking for a hot beverage on your walk, you can use the Tilgate park lakeside cafe, Smith and Western or the Walled Garden cafe.

2.Buchan Park

The park is popular with dog walkers, but offers a quieter walk compared to Tilgate Park. There is also a nice lake to take a walk around.

You can use the great visitor centre, with park wardens on hand to help with any questions you have about the park and it’s wildlife.

It’s easy to walk to from Broadfield or Bewbush, but if you are travelling by car there is plenty of car parking space and is located on Horsham Rd, Crawley RH11 9HQ

3.Goffs Park

This is very popular with the people of Crawley and is located only a stone's throw away from the centre of town.

There are many activities that you can get involved with, which includes a seasonal model railway, pitch and putt and a children’s park.

The park comes with plenty of parking if you are travelling by car.

4.Worth Park Gardens

The former Victorian Arboretum holds many different ancient types of tree and has a picturesque lake for all to enjoy. You can also experience it’s wild flowers, a meadow for biodiversity, croquet lawns and tennis courts.

Located in the neighbourhood of Worth, the park is serviced by the number 4 and 5 Metrobus routes.

There is also a cafe and a visitor centre for you to use.

5.Ifield Mill Pond

If you like your walks a bit more on the wild side, this is the place for you.

You will be able to spot an abundance of animals and plant life on your walk. If you are ever so lucky, you might come across a Kingfisher.

The loop around the lake takes around 30 minutes and if you are wanting more, the area is situated very close to the Ifield Watermill museum.

You can access the park by foot from Ifield West, Bewbush and Gossops Green. To get there by bus the park is serviced by route 1 and 100 of the Metrobus service.

6.Broadfield Park

This park is a protected nature reserve, which means that it’s maintained all year round. It’s great if you want to spot some of your favourite wildlife.

The park features lakes, woodland, lawns, parkland, lawns and… free parking.

There is very easy access from Broadfield, but Metrobus does operate services to the park via route 271 and 273.

7.Southgate Playing Fields

If you are close to the Town centre, this is the perfect place to take your four-legged friend out for a walk or to just go for a quick stroll.

Not too far from the County Mall, there are many facilities on offer for the general public which includes the skate park, playing fields, children’s play areas, Hawth woods, lawn bowls club and so much more.

There is also access to a free to use car park and toilets.

If you are travelling by Metrobus, you can access the park on routes 1,2,10 and 20.

8.Memorial Gardens

People might be surprised by this entry, but the Memorial Gardens in the Town centre offers some delightful walking space, especially if you are already in town.

There are often events being hosted in the band stand, so if you are lucky enough you might come across a steel band or two.

Accessible via the Town centre, there are many Metrobus bus routes that service it. You also have the many car parks in the town to use.

9.Maidenbower Park

This hidden gem located in Maidenbower is a great place to take your little ones for a walk as there are many children’s play facilities and football pitches to enjoy.

There is a pavilion which hosts a cafe and other community events throughout the year.

You can access the park by car as there is a free car park, or you can get Metrobus’s route 100 which drops you straight outside.

10.Gratton’s Park

This is another example of one of Crawley’s great nature reserves as it features broad-leaved woodland, a stream and meadows.

There is also Gratton’s pond which is teeming with wildlife throughout the year.

If you are in Pound hill, why not give this place a visit on your next walk. You also can reach the park using the Metrobus routes 4 and 5.

11.West Green Park

If you are with friends, this is the perfect spot to relax and take in some fresh air.

There are many sporting facilities that are available to use, which include a cricket pitch, bowls with a pavilion, Pétanque (French bowls) and tennis courts. Also, there is a children’s park.

The park is accessible by car, but you can use the Metrobus bus routes 1,2 and 21.

12.Bewbush Water Gardens

You can do two walks in one with Bewbush water gardens. If you are already at the Ifield Mill pond, you can enjoy a relaxing walk around the water gardens.