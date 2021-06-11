Tributes paid to Horsham woman found dead at her home

Emma Comper from Horsham

She has been named as Emma Comper, 53, of Brighton Road, Horsham

Police were called to an address in Brighton Road, at 12.40am on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a woman inside the property.

Sadly, Emma was found deceased, police said.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is ongoing.

Three men aged 44, 60 and 26 who were known to Emma, were arrested in connection with her death and have now been released under investigation, confirmed police.

Emma’s family said: “Emma was truly loved and may she rest in peace. We will miss her.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Durkin said: “Our thoughts remain with Emma’s family at this difficult time.