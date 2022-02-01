Tributes pour in from around the world to Sussex’s ‘Auntie Val’

Val Challis - known to many as Auntie Val, founder of Auntie Val’s Ability Centre in Storrington - died on January 14, aged 74.

But her legacy lives on as the centre - which produces award-winning jams and preserves - continues production with the help of her team of people with physical or mental disabilities.

Husband Andy said: “She has touched an awful lot of people’s lives.”

Val Challis with Masterchef winner Steven Edwards

Val was born on November 29 1847 in Heanor, Derbyshire, and as a child she loved to cook and enjoyed helping her grandmother make and bake at home.

After leaving school, she completed a five-year apprenticeship as a machinist at Morley’s clothing manufacturer.

But during this time Val was also a highly regarded foster carer of children of all ages.

Val met husband Andy in 1984 when she was working in a clothing manufacturing company where Andy was manager.

Val Challis and husband Andy

Their relationship blossomed and they were married two years later, joining two families into one as Val had one teenage son and Andy had two teenage sons. Andy said: “Val has always been community-minded taking an active role in the Church, amateur dramatics, and running a children’s Saturday morning theatre club which put on shows and performances - the most notorious of which was dressing up as St Trinian’s girls for Children in Need and not letting any traffic pass through the town without putting donations in the buckets.”

Val continued in the role that she loved by becoming a professional carer working for SCOPE, the Social Services, and various agencies where she attained the role of senior carer and trainer.

“Whilst doing her work and helping various families she discovered the area of need that put the idea of Auntie Val’s into her head,” said Andy.

In 1999 Val and Andy moved to Steepwood Farm in Adversane where Val took an active part in nature conservation and care of the livestock.

She was also an active and popular member of the Billingshurst WI and made preserves for their market until the market eventually closed.

“Val was then contacted by people who loved her produce and wanted to get more - then shops started to ask for the preserves,” said Andy.

“Val continued to make more preserves at home until it became quite clear the preserve making was overtaking the rooms in her house.”

In 2007 Auntie Val’s was born and with the support from Andy, the first of now three units were leased.

“We had an order from Harvey Nichols in Dubai which had to go on a pallet which would not go through our front door,” recalled Andy.

“Then came the Jammy Dodgers - disabled people and those with long term health issues with a will to learn.

“Val’s natural abilities came to the fore enabling many people to exceed their expectations so they were able to find employment in the wider business community.”

Over the years Val took artisan preserves to many fetes, fairs, shows and food exhibitions. “Val loved meeting people,” said Andy.

“She loved telling everyone about Auntie Val’s and what it stood for, promoting the fact that with the right support and encouragement people with disabilities are able to take their place in society by working, improving their skill sets and raising their own expectations.”

In her time Val was supported by many individuals and companies including some famous people such as jockey Frankie Dettori, chef Phil Vickery and former Masterchef winner Steven Edwards.

In September 2019, Val and her team celebrated Auntie Val’s Ability Centre gaining charity status. “Val was ecstatic when we were informed by the charity commission, so much so she jumped around the office with the biggest smile on her face,” said Andy.

He added: “Val had a natural ability to talk to people, stopping to chat on her trips to the village and enjoying the events where she sold her preserves and chatted to the members of the public as if she knew every single one of them.

“Val made a difference to so many people’s lives and her name and legacy will live on.”

As well as husband Andy, Val leaves a son, two stepsons, a brother, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A celebration of Val’s life is to be held at Worthing Crematorium, Findon, on Thursday February 10 at 10am.