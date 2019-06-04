Tributes to Billingshurst-based Blake’s 7 actor Paul Darrow

Tributes are being paid to actor Paul Darrow - famed for his role as Avon in the TV series Blake’s 7 - who lived at Billingshurst.

The actor, who died yesterday, appeared in all but the first episode of Blake’s 7 and worked extensively in television and theatre.

He was well known in Billingshurst and Billingshurst Parish Council led tributes today, saying on Twitter: “A thoroughly pleasant Billingshurst resident. Very sad news.”

Paul Darrow appeared in many TV shows, apart from Blake’s 7, including Emergency – Ward 10, The Saint, Z-Cars, Dixon of Dock Green, Within These Walls and as the Sheriff of Nottingham in the 1975 BBC series The Legend of Robin Hood.

He also appeared in Hollyoaks and Little Britain and was also the presenter of the 2004 BBC3 reality TV series Hercules.

Last year the actor appeared on a celebrity sci-fi edition of the quiz show Pointless, along with fellow Blake’s 7 star Michael Keating.

Paul had suffered health problems in recent years and died on Monday after a short illness. He was 78. He had lived in Billingshurst for many years with his wife Janet Lees-Price, who died in 2012.