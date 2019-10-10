Tulleys Shocktober Fest returns for 2019

Tulleys Shocktober Fest has returned for 2019 with two new attractions.

This year’s event will have 10 attractions, including two new mazes.

Shocktober Fest 2019 is set to offer special effects, scenery, and live actors for a spooky Halloween experience.

The event, which will be held at Tulleys Farm on Turners Hill Road, Crawley, is open various nights throughout October, with the Grand Finale and firework display taking place on November 2.

Find out more about dates, times, and tickets at www.shocktoberfest.co.uk.