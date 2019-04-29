Turners Hill school gets life-saving defibrillator from homes developer

A homes developer has donated a defibrillator to Turners Hill C of E Primary School.

The life-saving piece of equipment was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The school is near Clock Field, Shanly Homes’ new development of three, four and five-bedroom family homes.

The defibrillator is on an external wall at the school where it can be accessed at any time in case of an emergency.

It gives the heart an electric shock in the event of cardiac arrest.

Using one in the minutes before the arrival of an ambulance can double the chances of survival.

The school has arranged first-aid training sessions for Year 6 students and members of the community.

Headteacher Ben Turney said: “Shanly Group’s donation to the school will help us raise awareness of the importance of first aid.

“The fact that the general public will have access to the defibrillator at any time of the day means people will be able to receive immediate help in case of an emergency, potentially saving lives.”

Jo McDonagh, sales director at Shanly Southern, said: “We’re pleased that the entire Turners Hill community will now have access to the defibrillator. The health, safety and happiness of the communities in which we operate are always high on our agenda.”

More news:

Crawley comedian Romesh Ranganathan looking for people to appear on his new TV show

This exotic pet was found dumped by the roadside in Crawley

This £14m Sussex garden centre major revamp will create 60 new jobs

Warehouse on former Sussex Wyevale Garden Centre site near A23 sold for £6.5 million

16 of Sussex’s most haunted places