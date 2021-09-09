Two forgotten soldiers to have their names engraved on Crawley War Memorial

The fallen, Christopher Edgar and Paul Connolly, will have their names added to the Crawley War Memorial on Tuesday, September 14.

The two soldiers’ names were forgotten on the cenotaph but, thanks to extensive research by Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club (C&H AF&VBC), they will finally be memorialised alongside their fallen brothers.

The event will begin at 10.15am at St John Church Yard. A dedication service will be held by Padre Steve Burston, Padre to C&H AF&VBC, before Colin Edgar, brother of Christopher, and Michelle Friday, sister of Paul, will pay their family’s tribute.

Wreaths laid at the war memorial at St John's Church, Crawley. Picture by Steve Robards

The names on the memorial will be unveiled at 10.55am by Myrtle Edgar, Helen Clark, and Helen Connolly, and will be followed by a playing of the Last Post.