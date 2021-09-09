Two forgotten soldiers to have their names engraved on Crawley War Memorial
Two forgotten soldiers, who were killed in service, will have their names engraved on the Crawley cenotaph next week.
The fallen, Christopher Edgar and Paul Connolly, will have their names added to the Crawley War Memorial on Tuesday, September 14.
The two soldiers’ names were forgotten on the cenotaph but, thanks to extensive research by Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club (C&H AF&VBC), they will finally be memorialised alongside their fallen brothers.
The event will begin at 10.15am at St John Church Yard. A dedication service will be held by Padre Steve Burston, Padre to C&H AF&VBC, before Colin Edgar, brother of Christopher, and Michelle Friday, sister of Paul, will pay their family’s tribute.
The names on the memorial will be unveiled at 10.55am by Myrtle Edgar, Helen Clark, and Helen Connolly, and will be followed by a playing of the Last Post.
Ms Edgar will be presented with medals before attendants decamp to St Johns Church Hall for refreshments.