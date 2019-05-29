Two taken to hospital after serious collision on A23 in Handcross

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A23 in Handcross.

The collision, which involved two lorries and a van, happened on the A23 near Handcross Hill at 4.51pm on Tuesday (May 28), said police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the A23 in Handcross

One lorry driver suffered head injuries, said police, and the other suffered suspected leg fractures and both were taken to hospital. The driver and two passengers of the van were uninjured.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Handcross.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or obtained any dash cam footage.

“You can report information via collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting 1025 of 28/05.”

