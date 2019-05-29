Urgent appeal after blaze wrecks UK’s ‘second oldest pub’ near Gatwick

An urgent appeal has been set up after an historic pub near Gatwick was wrecked by fire.

The blaze broke out at Ye Olde Six Bells in Horley - next to the town’s St Bartholomew’s Church - just after 7.30pm yesterday.

Fire crews battled for around three hours to extinguish the flames. The roof of the 700-year-old building - reputed to be the second oldest pub in the country - has been destroyed and the first floor has been left damaged.

Local resident Penny Lochead said: “It’s a real shock. It was reminiscent of Notre Dame, seeing such an historic building in flames.

“It’s devastating for the staff, the local residents and the town itself.

“It’s a blessing no-one was hurt and I just hope they can restore it to its former glory.”

A crowdfunding appeal has now been set up aimed at raising £1,000 to help the pub landlord’s family who lived on the premises and are said to have ‘lost everything.’

Crawley dance school Desire2Dance - which numbers one of the pub’s family as a member - has launched the appeal.

A spokesman said: “The family appreciate everything they are being offered/donated. We have already collected a boot full of items.” They included a duvet, clothes and toys.

To donate see https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpfordesire2dancestudent?fbclid=IwAR3w9CE7VK5BUr0sm-BIjEFtyyvT1sC-Uk57LUcwaj8f01OLfGDri8BdY-4