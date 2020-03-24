Urgent appeal for food donations for elderly people in Sussex

An urgent appeal for donations of food for doorstep deliveries for older housebound people in Sussex has gone out from the charity Age UK.

A spokesman said: “During the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering doorstep deliveries for older people who are housebound.

“We will be delivering meals, groceries and essential medication to doorsteps as well as knitting kits, CDs/DVDs, books and jigsaws.

“Please help us by donating items for local older people.”

The scheme is being organised by Age UK West Sussex and Age UK Brighton and Hove.

Urgently needed are tinned vegetables, tinned soup, tinned meat and fish, long life milk, microwavable foods that do not need refrigeration, eggs, fresh or part-baked bread/rolls, toilet rolls and cleaning products.

Also being requested are donations of jigsaws, knitting wool and needles, craft kits, CDs, DVDs and books.

People are asked to drop donations between 9am-11am, or 1pm-3pm Monday to Friday at the following collection points: The Laburnum Centre, Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1UX; Lamb House, 2 Kleinwort Close, Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath RH16 4XG; 1 Town Barn Road, West Green, Crawley RH11 7XG; and 29 – 31 Prestonville Road, Brighton BN1 3TJ.