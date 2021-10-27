Vape Clinic launches in Crawley to help smokers quit this Stoptober

VPZ, has launched its new Vape Clinic service in its Crawley store which offers local smokers a dedicated, one-to-one consultation with VPZ’s vaping specialists.

After the successful trial of the pilot Vape Clinic at VPZ’s flagship Newbridge store in Edinburgh, the valuable service has now been rolled out across its retail estate.

The Vape Clinic has been introduced this Stoptober to meet the growing demand for stop smoking services as access to local stop smoking services and vaping retailers massively reduced during lockdown leaving thousands of smokers left without any services to help them quit.

With around 78,000 people in the UK dying from smoking year on year, and with many more living with debilitating smoking-related illnesses, the Vape Clinic has been designed to support the nation’s smokers quit for good.

VPZ’s confidence in the success of the new Vape Clinic service is backed by its customer promise to provide a money-back guarantee for hardware purchased and any unopened boxes of e-liquids and coils if customers are unable to make the switch to vaping entirely.

The new initiative is now available in Crawley and nationwide across VPZ’s UK store footprint, further enhancing the level of customer service and expert advice to its customer base.

The vaping specialist recently opened five new stores since lockdown lifted, and in the weeks since re-opening has delivered a 165 per cent increase in 'New to Vaping' kit sales.

Doug Mutter, director of VPZ said: "As the UK’s leading vaping specialist, we are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer –smoking.

"We are proud to roll out our Vape Clinic service in Crawley and beyond this Stoptober to give the nation’s smokers the support they need to quit and help the country regain its momentum toward becoming a smoke free nation by 2030.

"Smoking statistics are continuing to rise as the Pandemic has triggered an increase in smoking rates and the public health problem has been compounded by funding cuts for NHS stop smoking services and local support groups.”

"Our new Vape Clinic concept is an investment to fill the void left by the loss of local NHS stop smoking services.

"We are so confident in the success of our new service that we are offering our customers a money-back guarantee if they are unable to make the switch entirely."

Researchers at King’s College London found vaping to be a more effective treatment than nicotine replacement therapy for stopping smoking.

A further report from the Royal College of Physicians Tobacco Advisory Group backs vaping as an effective treatment for tobacco dependency and recommends that it should be included and encouraged in all treatment pathways.

The report also found that the long-term impact of vaping is 95 per cent less harmful than smoking cigarettes.

To date, Edinburgh-based VPZ has already helped over 700k smokers in the UK quit since it was established in 2012.

Doug added: "“Vaping is the most effective way to quit smoking, we know the reason that smokers try and fail with vaping is down to the wrong initial advice and having the wrong device, liquid, and nicotine strength to begin with.

"Our approach is different and is proven to help quit smoking time and time again - we specialise in listening to each individual customer’s needs, educating them, providing knowledge, support and advice and understanding that each customer is unique and needs a tailored approach to successfully quit.

"Each of our specialists are trained and have expert knowledge, they work to the individual needs of the customer and many of our specialists are former smokers who have quit through vaping, so understand the ups and downs of the journey.

"Through the introduction of the VPZ Vape Clinic, we are responding further to the needs of our customers and helping more smokers in the UK quit for good."

VPZ Vape Clinic is open seven days a week, 10am to 5pm to all customers who book a free, 30 minute Vape Clinic Appointment.