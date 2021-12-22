In the middle of the year, Giving Back Crawley found a permanent place to prepare and cook hot meals.

However, the building needed a complete refurbishment following water damage. Vent-Axia supported this great cause by providing ventilation equipment for the new building.

Picture of the vent on the new building roof

Vent Axia’s Linda Dawson regularly volunteers at the charity so was able to give a first-hand account of all the good work the charity does with helping the homeless in Crawley.

To provide effective ventilation for the Giving Back Crawley base, Vent-Axia donated two T-Series roof ventilation models that were installed in the kitchen and servery area.

Joe Dines, Trustee and Chair of Giving Back Crawley said: “We would like to thank Vent-Axia for donating the ventilation for our building.

Giving back Crawley new kitchen facility

“The building needed a complete refurbishment following water damage and so we are very grateful to all the companies in our community that have rallied together to help us so that we can cook for the homeless community in Crawley,”

Lena Hebestreit, Marketing Manager at Vent-Axia said: “We are delighted to be able to help this fantastic local charity create a permanent base from which to provide hot meals and a variety of support to the local people who need their help.”