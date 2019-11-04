Veteran motors travel from London to Brighton for historic route
Motorists turned back the clock more than 125 years as hundreds of cars set off from London on their annual pilgrimage to Brighton.
The Veteran Car Run, which took place on Sunday, November 3, passed through Crawley and Burgess Hillon its route through the south.
DM19110153a.jpg. The London to Brighton Veteran Car Run 2019 passes through Crawley. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190311-171858008
DM19110154a.jpg. The London to Brighton Veteran Car Run 2019 passes through Crawley. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190311-171909008
DM19110156a.jpg. The London to Brighton Veteran Car Run 2019 passes through Crawley. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190311-171920008
DM19110159a.jpg. The London to Brighton Veteran Car Run 2019 passes through Crawley. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190311-171931008
