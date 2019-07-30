Village pub between Crawley and Horsham goes up for sale

An historic country pub in Rusper has gone on the market.

The 13th century Plough Inn & Attic Rooms in the centre of the village has an asking leasehold price of £95,000.

The Grade II listed pub is being offered for sale through agents Christie & Co.

They say that the pub dates back to the 1200s and has many period features, including exposed wooden beams and open fireplaces.

The pub’s ground floor consists of a main bar area with seating for up to 33, a commercial kitchen, beer cellar and office.

On the first floor, there is an additional dining room for seating around 26 people, as well as a separate private/function room for 10.

There is also a one bedroom owner’s flat on the first floor with a living area, kitchen and its own private access to the rear of the property.

There is also a large trade garden which has its own potential bar area and seating.

Christie & Co spokesman James Hughes said the pub had “great potential to increase trade even further.

“The free of tie opportunity of the pub is an aspect that will certainly attract potential purchasers and we expect to obtain significant interest in this characterful property.”