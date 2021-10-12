Virgin Media O2 connects Crawley to gigabit broadband

Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from any of the major broadband providers in the UK.

As well as preparing homes for the technologies and applications of tomorrow, gigabit speeds enable consumers to do more online – from working, streaming, socialising and gaming – all at the same time on multiple devices under the same roof.

As part of today’s gigabit switch-on, Virgin Media O2 has upgraded thousands of homes in Horley and Salfords to gigabit speeds.

Virgin Media O2 has today added thousands of homes in Crawley to its gigabit network, offering broadband speeds 14 times faster than the local average. Picture by Andrew Cowie/AFP via Getty Images

Virgin Media O2 is already the UK’s largest gigabit provider in the UK, with 12.8m million homes now able to access these next-generation speeds.

By the end of this year, the company will deliver gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network of 15.5 million homes.

Lutz Schüler, chief executive officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our continued investment means more than three-quarters of our network, including Crawley, is now gigabit ready, offering millions of households across the country access to future-proof services and the fastest broadband available from any major provider.

“We’re continuing with our mission to upgrade the UK and connect our entire network to gigabit speeds by the end of the year – a pace unrivalled by any other provider.”

As part of its mission to upgrade the UK, the company has committed to invest at least £10bn over the next 5 years in the UK and, building on the success of its existing fibre network expansion activity, is actively exploring options to go further and faster by deploying fibre to millions of additional homes across the country.

This investment includes an accelerated monthly rollout of gigabit speeds to multiple locations across the UK between now and the end of the year.

Last month, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport – using ThinkBroadband data – revealed that more than 50% of UK homes now have access to gigabit broadband and praised Virgin Media O2 for its major contribution.

Virgin Media O2 has also recently announced its intention to upgrade its fixed network to full fibre to the premises (FTTP) with completion in 2028.

This technology is capable of delivering symmetrical 10Gbps download and upload speeds meaning Virgin Media O2 will build on its existing leadership position today and be well equipped for the decades ahead as the demand for speed and capacity continues to rise.

Customers taking Gig1 will benefit from Virgin Media’s gigabit capable router – the Hub 4. The router is Virgin Media’s fastest to date and features Intelligent WiFi firmware to provide speedy and reliable connectivity throughout customers’ homes.

The Hub 4 boasts more antennae than its predecessor, the Hub 3, meaning it can manage multiple devices at the same time around the home which can all share the hyperfast speeds.

Gig1 customers can also take their connectivity to the next level with Intelligent WiFi pods which are available at no extra cost if customers are experiencing WiFi blackspots around the home. The pods can help tackle WiFi gaps around the home, providing faster and more reliable speeds in hard-to-reach spots.

Gig1 broadband is available to new and existing customers and can be packaged with or without telephone, TV and mobile services. Prices start from just £62 per month on an 18 month contract with a guaranteed price freeze for at least 24 months.