Volunteers transform overgrown space at hospital in Crawley into sensory haven

Residents of Langley Green Hospital’s Amber Ward can enjoy some peace and relaxation in their dedicated garden thanks to the effort of Saxon Weald staff.

The Saxon Weald staff transformed the overgrown outdoor space into an attractive sensory haven.

As part of Saxon Weald’s ongoing series of community projects, the team of volunteers worked hard to dig up the over grown plant beds.

And thanks to a discount from Squires garden centre and Homebase, the team was able to replace the unruly weeds with low maintenance plants, that will blossom and grow to fill the space over time. Lavender and camomile were also planted to stimulate the senses and encourage relaxation. A generous donation of paint from Dulux enabled the team to give the external walls a lick of lavender paint and Saxon Weald provided a couple of picnic benches for residents to sit and enjoy the garden.

The Amber Ward is the hospital’s Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit and offers specialist support for people experiencing significant amounts of distress. As the unit is intended to be secure, the refurb of the garden has created a safe but welcoming space for residents to relax in.

Service leaders at the Amber Ward were thrilled with the outcome of the day: "Thank you to Saxon Weald for refurbing our ward garden. You did an amazing job and we are so grateful for your efforts to make our garden homely again.”

Steven Dennis, Saxon Weald’s chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to be able to make a difference in the local community, supporting projects and organisations that do a fantastic job on often limited funding. We can’t thank Dulux, Homebase and Squires enough for their support, as well as the staff at Langley Green Hospital for facilitating the project.”