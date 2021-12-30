Walk-in covid vaccine sessions in Sussex this New Year weekend

Experts have warned that while the first or second dose can help, only boosters provide the protection people really need against Omicron.

NHS Covid-19 vaccination chief Dr Emily Lawson urged anyone who is due a booster, first or second dose to take advantage and get it as soon as possible. Walk-in sessions in Sussex this New Year period –

New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31):

Walk-in covid vaccines in Sussex (photo by Jon Rigby)

9.30am-12.30pm – Broadfield Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Crawley, RH119BA

8.30am-3.30pm – Crawley Hospital, West Green Drive, Crawley, RH11 7DH. 1st, 2nd and booster doses

10.30am–2.30pm – St Peter’s Church, York Pl, Brighton BN1 4GU. 1st, 2nd and booster doses.

9am-5pm – Old Argos building, Queens Walk, East Grinstead, RH19 4DW. Walk in for 1st, 2nd and booster. Pfizer. 12-15 yr olds included.

9am-4pm – Kings Church, The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA. 1st, 2nd and booster doses

9am-5pm – Roffey Millennium Hall, Crawley Road, Horsham, RH12 4DT. 1st, 2nd and booster doses. 12-15 yr olds included.

9am-4.30pm – Sussex Education Centre, Mill View Hospital, Nevill Avenue, Hove, BN3 7HZ

9am-11.30am – Lancing Parish Hall, 96 South Street, Lancing, BN15 8AJ. 1st, 2nd and boosters. Priority to booked appointments and Lancing and Sompting residents so please be prepared to wait if walk in.

9am-4.30pm – Swandean Training Centre, Arundel Rd, Worthing, BN13 3EP

Sunday, January 2:

11am-4pm – Asda superstore, Brighton Marina, Brighton, BN2 5UT. Pfizer

9.30am-6pm – St Mary Magdalen Church Hall, Selham Drive, Coldean, Brighton BN1 9EL. 1st, 2nd and booster doses

8.30am-3.30pm – Crawley Hospital, West Green Drive, Crawley, RH11 7DH. 1st, 2nd and booster doses

10.30am-4pm – Roffey Millennium Hall, Crawley Road, Horsham, RH12 4DT. 1st, 2nd and booster doses. 12-15 yr olds included.

Monday, January 3:

11am-4pm – Asda superstore, Brighton Marina, Brighton, BN2 5UT. Pfizer

9.30am-6pm – St Mary Magdalen Church Hall, Selham Drive, Coldean, Brighton BN1 9EL. 1st, 2nd and booster doses

8.30am-3.30pm – Crawley Hospital, West Green Drive, Crawley, RH11 7DH. 1st, 2nd and booster doses

9.30am-6pm – Roffey Millennium Hall, Crawley Road, Horsham, RH12 4DT. 1st, 2nd and booster doses. 12-15 yr olds included.

9am-4.30pm – Sussex Education Centre, Mill View Hospital, Nevill Avenue, Hove, BN3 7HZ