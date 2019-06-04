Wall smashed as car ploughs into Burgess Hill home – pictures from the scene
A car smashed into a house in Burgess Hill this morning – leaving a large hole in the front wall.
These pictures show emergency crews responding to the aftermath at Colmer Court earlier today. Fire crews from Henfield and Worthing attended the incident, along with a Technical Rescue Unit (TRU). Fortunately no-one was injured in the incident. Read more: Car collides with house in Burgess Hill
