Warning as more sections of the A24 near Horsham set to close overnight

Works are currently being carried out to fell diseased ash trees lining both sides of the dual carriageway.

West Sussex County Council says that it needs to close parts of the road for safety reasons while felling takes place.

The A24 southbound at Pollards Hill, Horsham, will close from 8pm to 6am on Monday (January 31) and during the same hours from February 7 - 11.

Diseased ash trees lining the A24 are being felled

The A24 southbound at Worthing Road will close overnight from February 1 - 4

The A24 southbound Horsham bypass will close overnight from February 14 - 23.

Diversion signs will be in place.

The council says the felling is essential as the ash trees, suffering from dieback, could pose a risk to drivers with branches potentially falling into the road.

Ash dieback is predicted to kill a high number of Ash trees across the country.

A council spokesperson said: “Removing infected trees is the best way to avoid spread of the disease.

“We have a tree planting policy to ensure we maintain a high number of trees in West Sussex.”