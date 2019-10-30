Warning spelled out over future of ‘inadequate’ Horsham nursing home

A warning has been spelled out over the future of a nursing home on the edge of Horsham which has been rated ‘inadequate’ by health regulators.

Rapkyns Nursing Home in Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, has now been placed in ‘special measures’ after previously being rated as ‘requiring improvement’ on three consecutive occasions.

SR1713886 SUS-170613-154720001

The home is run by Sussex Health Care which is currrently at the centre of an ongoing police investigation following the deaths of 13 people at nine of its homes.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission made an unannounced visit to the home in June and in a report just out said that ‘people were not safe and were at risk of avoidable harm.’

They said that the main part of the nursing home - which can accommodate up to 60 people with learning disabilities, autism and ‘challenging behaviours’ - was empty at the time of their inspection and six people were being cared for in part of the home known as Sycamore Lodge.

Inspectors said they found people were at risk because there was a lack of clear guidance around supporting people with epilepsy and staff were unclear who had epilepsy.

Care plan information lacked detail and instruction for staff to follow or how to recognise epileptic seizures.

Inspectors said they observed some issues with the day to day culture with people being spoken to in a ‘childlike manner.’

Amanda Stride, head of inspection of adult social care at the Care Quality Commission, said: “I am extremely disappointed in reading the findings of this report and concerned on behalf of the people the home is supposed to be caring for.

“Our inspectors will return to Rapkyns Nursing Home in due course to see what improvements have been made.

“If we do not see significant improvement we will not hesitate to take further action to protect people using the service - even if this means removing the registration of the home.

“Our first priority is always the welfare of the people who are living at the service.

“We will continue to monitor Rapkyns Nursing Home and work with the statutory agencies to make sure that people living there are safe and receive care which meet their needs.“

A spokesman for Sussex Health Care said: “Providing our residents and their families with the highest levels of care and support is our priority. As such, we are disappointed by the CQC’s latest report.

“We have taken on board the CQC’s findings and are putting in place a series of measures to strengthen and enhance the service we provide to those we look after.

“We continue to work closely and constructively with the CQC to ensure we are delivering the best quality care for the local community.”