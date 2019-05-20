Warning to drivers as major road linking Crawley and Horsham to shut for five nights

A major road linking Crawley and Horsham is to close for five nights as part of a traffic improvement scheme.

The road - the A2220 Horsham Road at its junction with the A23 at Cheal’s roundabout - will close overnight from May 28 to June 1.

Drivers are being warned that Cheals roundabout will be shut from 8pm until 5am during that period so that road resurfacing can be carried out.

Motorists have faced long delays at the junction since the roadworks - due to finish next month - began last October.

The works are being undertaken to widen the road at the roundabout in a bid to cope with an anticipated future increase in traffic from a new estate at Kilnwood Vale in Faygate.

The work is being paid for by Kilnwood Vale developers Crest Nicholson - who last December sought the final go-ahead for 130 new homes at the Faygate site - and is being carried out on the company’s behalf by Breheny Civil Engineering.

A spokesman for Crest Nicholson said the road changes would “deliver a new segregated left turn filter lane leading from Horsham Road to Crawley Avenue, as well as constructing a separator island and landscaped footpaths and pedestrian crossings.

“Lane closures on Horsham Road and Crawley Avenue will remain in place until the works programme is completed, with necessary diversion routes in place.

“Road users are being advised to expect delays and, where possible, to allow extra time for their journeys.”

New drainage has already been completed along with a new footpath.

The Crest Nicholson spokesman added: “Measures have been put in place to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum and access to surrounding properties and businesses and areas will be maintained at all times.”