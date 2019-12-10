Watch footage of spooky goings-on at a West Sussex pub

The landlord of a West Sussex pub has released footage showing some mysterious movements at the venue.

The Thatched House in Felpham, near Bognor Regis, is home to a number of spooky happenings including, most recently, a glass of wine apparently falling off a table on its own.

A still from the footage showing the glass falling off the table

Landlord Grant Boulton said: "I heard the glass smash and one of the women said 'I didn't touch the glass' and I said 'yeah that's what they all say'.

"They thought it was a bit weird — it moved quite a bit. It's a bit of a funny one.

"I think they were a bit freaked out because [the glass] really did shift that far. She thought someone had thrown something at her. It's quite a freaky thing because it wasn't a wet table."

But that is not the only strange occurrence to happen at the pub.

Grant added: "We had an incident when I first came down here. There was a cottage attached and it felt like someone was holding me down in bed and asked me what the hell I am doing here."

Grant's young daughter also experiences strange phenomena in the building and, on a number of occasions, asked Grant to 'tell that man to go away' when she is trying to sleep. Grant said his wife has also seen a figure leave their bedroom despite there being no-one upstairs."

On whether he believes in the paranormal, Grant said: "I don't know. I don't really look into it really, I wouldn't say so."

Both videos have been popular on social media and have attracted the attention of people who say they are mediums.

"They come in to see what it is all about and say they have got powers to see if anyone is floating around," he said.

The pub is believed to have been built in the 1830's.