Antonio Urso found out he’d won £310,000 on a video call shortly before starting his shift at the Italian restaurant where he works. Seeing the cheque for the six-figure sum, Antonio shouted: “I won £310,000? It’s a joke? £310,000? Yes! Yes! Yes!

“I cannot believe. I cannot believe. I never won something like that. Never in my life. I can’t wait to go back home and tell my girlfriend.

“It’s a lot of money. This is a big help, and I cannot wait to see it in my bank! It’s amazing.”

Antonio Urso celebrates his People's Postcode Lottery win

RH6 8 was announced as May’s Postcode Millions winner on Friday 28 May.

Antonio and four of his neighbours each won £310,000, the biggest share of the £3.1 million prize, thanks to playing with the full winning postcode – RH6 8DG. The four other winners chose to remain anonymous.

Antonio was quick to think how he’ll spend his prize winnings. He said: “I’ll take a little holiday straightaway. Sicily – I’ll go back home to see my parents. For me family is very, very important. And whatever is left after I see my family, I’ll go for a little holiday somewhere in Spain. I will donate to charity as well.”

In April, a pair of childhood sweethearts and a grandad-of-six are among five neighbours in Horley who are £375k better off after winning a share of People’s Postcode Lottery’s Postcode Millions prize. You can read the full story here

Prize amounts for the other lucky winners range from £1,588 to £9,528 depending on the number of tickets played with.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier said: “Antonio’s reaction was just phenomenal and it’s one that will definitely stay with me. It’s always special hearing how our winners will spend their prize money, so it’s great that Antonio will be able to visit his family in Italy, as well as take a holiday away with his girlfriend and also support some good causes that are important to him.

“A big congratulations to all of our other lucky winners in Horley’s RH6 8.”

Horley is no stranger to a Postcode Millions win. This is the second time this year that an RH6 postcode sector has been drawn as a winner, with March seeing 376 players in RH6 7 celebrate winning a share of the multi-million-pound prize.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

It’s not just players who win with People’s Postcode Lottery, good causes win too. With a minimum of 32% from each ticket going to charity, players have raised more than £700 million for over 9,000 charities and good causes since 2005.

May’s Postcode Millions draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Support Trust which awards funds to good causes helping those who need additional support to live happier, fuller lives.

