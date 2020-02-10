Water supplies restored to Handcross, Balcombe and Haywards Heath after Storm Ciara

Water supplies to Handcross, Balcombe and Haywards Heath have now been restored following power outages caused by Storm Ciara.

A number of properties were left without water this morning because of ‘pressure issues.’

Handcross Primary School was forced to close - with parents being asked to collect their children - after the school was among buildings affected.

Steve Andrews, head of central operations at South East Water said: “I can confirm that water is flowing again to our customers’ taps in Handcross, Balcombe and Haywards Heath following the power outages caused by Storm Ciara.

“I would like to thank our team of water technicians on the ground who responded tirelessly to resolve the issues and to thank all our customers for their patience and support while we worked to restore supplies.”