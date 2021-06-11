Wave of sympathy for Horsham hen after it lays giant egg

The egg weighs around 110g - twice the size of a ‘normal’ chicken egg.

Animal lover Kelly Laker posted a picture of the egg on social media and people were quick to sympathise with the hen’s laying ordeal.

One said: “Wow painful.” and another replied: “Makes your eyes water.”

The giant egg

Kelly, who volunteers for the chicken rescue group Fresh Start for Hens, said she thought the egg had been laid by one of her ‘poorlies’ - chickens discovered with limps or other ailments after being rescued from slaughter at commercial egg production farms.

Kelly currently has 11 hens of her own at her Horsham home, as well as her ‘poorlies’ who she nurses back to health before some are happily re-homed.

She also runs Horsham and Surrounding Area Animals Lost and Found and❣️volunteers for Arundawn Dog Rescue in Horsham and has five of her own dogs to keep the chickens company - and a 17-year-old cat.

Fresh Start for Hens is a not for profit organisation, run by volunteers who are dedicated to rehoming hens from commercial egg farms.

Kelly Laker with some of her chickens

Their aim is to ensure as many people as possible are aware of the plight of commercial hens, and demonstrate that there are alternatives to early slaughter.

They aim to rehome as many hens as they can so they can live out the rest of their natural lives.

Commercially, all laying hens are slaughtered at the age of 72 weeks, when their production drops slightly.

Fresh Start for Hens works closely with farmers and buys the hens just before their slaughter date.

Re-homed hens have gone on to new lives in town, city and country gardens, allotments, schools and residential care homes.