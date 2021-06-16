The Revive Charity shop has been trading on The Broadway since 2010 but have moved from the town centre to The Charis Centre on West Green Drive.

Manager Debra Allen said: "We want to make sure all our lovely customers know where we have moved to, and that we haven’t closed.

Inside the new Revive Shop in West Green

"We now have a much larger café in the Charis centre ,selling all lovely homemade food and cakes."

And the shop has a free gift for the first 50 customers who spend over £5 - so get there quick!