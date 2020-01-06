Weight loss consultants from Crawley celebrate their success by meeting TV star Alan Carr

A team of weight loss consultants from Crawley celebrated their groups’ successes by meeting TV star Alan Carr at the annual Slimming World Awards.

Alan co-hosted the awards with the organisation’s founder and chairperson Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE. The team, who run Slimming World groups in Crawley, was delighted to get a chance to meet Alan.

Tracie Gorringe said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year for the Crawley Slimming World groups. She said: “The members at our group make me burst with pride. Not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.”

Fellow Crawley consultant, Claire Thornton, said: “Last year was our 50th year which was full of celebrations and successes. We’ve supported more people than ever to achieve their dreams and we’re so excited about what 2020 has in store.”

Alan, who presents comedy chat show Chatty Man on Channel 4, said it was great to be invited to the event which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre. He said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ meant to them.

"Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultants and group every week."