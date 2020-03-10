West Sussex based Highdown Hillwalking and Mountaineering Club welcomes walkers from across the county and beyond

In some ways, the wild wind and rain for this year’s Worthing Rotary Hobbies and Leisure Exhibition provided perfect conditions, as it gave Highdown Hillwalking and Mountaineering Club the opportunity to demonstrate the weather members have to contend with on some of their walks.

There was plenty of interest in the club’s stand at the exhibition, held at Bohunt School Worthing, for the first time, and members were pleased to talk to more than 130 people about their activities.

Members of the Hillwalking and Mountaineering Club at the Worthing Rotary Hobbies and Leisure Exhibition

The West Sussex based club was established 35 years ago and has a year-round programme of walks and social evenings.

Member Sue Waton said: “Despite the generally unpleasant weather, plenty of people visited us. In fact, as walkers this is exactly the kind of weather we have to contend with on some of our walks, so we were not deterred.

“We described our club ethos, take only photographs, leave only footprints and keep costs to a minimum, and handed out the 2020 programme of day walks, summer evening walks and weekend trips, along with our FAQ sheet to many of those wanting to join us for one or more.”

The stall included a 25-litre rucksack, donated by Lowe Alpine, and local walker Mark Pullen was the lucky winner in the competition to guess the weight of the fully-laden day pack.

Sue said: “It was a mere 5.7 kilos, surprisingly, as most people guessed around the 10 to 12 kilos mark. Mark guessed 5.65 kilos and very happily received his prize. We look forward to meeting him again on one of our local walks.”

There is a three-months free trial for anyone interested in joining and membership then costs £28.50 a year. People can join the day walks for free, with the next one being on Saturday, March 14, meeting at 9.45am at Whiteways Lodge car park, near Arundel, for a 10-mile circular route, calling in at Bignor Roman Villa on the return loop.

Day walks are generally between 10 and 15 miles, according to season, and summer midweek walks are usually around 5 miles on lighter evenings.

Club members Brian, Richard, Sally and Sue were pleased to chat to prospective walkers, including Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe.

A rolling screen showed past trip photos, set to music, with the landscapes, walks and accommodation members enjoyed in locations such as Dorset, the Lake District, Scotland, the New Forest, Shropshire, the Peak District, Snowdonia and Ashdown Forest, as well as more local walks including Arundel, Seven Sisters and Petworth.

For more information about the club, visit www.highdownhmc.org.uk or email membership secretary Malcolm Fendick at malcolm.fendick@btinternet.com.