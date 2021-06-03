West Sussex ranked among least affordable places to live for the UK’s best schools

A study shows that West Sussex is among the least affordable place to live for the UK’s best schools.

The study by Buddle Nurseries examined the percentage of schools rated by Ofsted as outstanding in more than 150 parts of England, and compared it to the average house price in the area.

And it shows West Sussex at the second bottom of the list, with only 11 per cent of schools reaching an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rank and an average house price of £340,000.

In comparison, Gateshead came out on top of the index thanks to 32 per cent of its schools being judged as outstanding, and the 13th lowest average house price in the study - £142,214.44.

That means it ranks as the best value in England for high quality teaching.

It is closely followed by South Tyneside in second and St Helens in third place.

The Isle of Wight is at the bottom of the list, as none of its 50 schools are rated outstanding by Ofsted. Its house price is £240,746.43 – around £10,000 under the UK average.

The London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea boasts an impressive 65 per cent of schools rated as outstanding – the highest number in the country. However it also has the country’s highest average house price at £1,220,511.49. As a result its combined score means it ranks 80th in the index.